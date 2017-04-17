7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Pulse
8:32 The Looney Tunes Show
9:00 BBC Nieuws
9:35 Liv And Maddy
10:00 Tv.film : Jesus Of Nazareth
12:50 Girl Meets World
13:15 Documentaire : The Story Of God With Morgan Freeman
14:10 Entertainment : Anita O’Day The Life Of A Jazz Singer
15:50 How The Universe Works : Black Holes
16:35 Somebody Gotta Do It
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So
18:00 Documentaire : Nick Bakers Wild West
18:40 Kim’s Convenience
19:05 Angel From Hell
19:30 How To Build Everything : Cruise Ship Secrets
20:00 Undercover Boss : Canada
21:00 Howard Goodalls Story Of Music : The Age Of Discovery
22:10 Shades Of Blue
22:55 Gotham
23:40 Howard Goodalls Story Of Music : The Age Of Invention
00:40 Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
MAANDAG 17 APRIL 2017 / ATV(KN.12.1)
7:00 BBC Nieuws