7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Sweat Interval

8:43 Angelina Ballerina

9:00 BBC Nieuws

9:35 Sranan Torie : Jong Asago : Wan Papa Sondro Sjen

10:00 Tv.film : Wendy Wu : Homecoming Warrior

11:36 Batman Fear Of Victory

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Girls Meet World

13:05 Documentaire : Ultimate Killers

14:00 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:00 Homes By The Sea

16:00 Somebody’s Gotta Do It

16:55 Machines How They Work

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Kim’s Convenience

19:15 Masters Of Illusions

20:00 Undercover Boss

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:10 The Haves And The Have Nots

22:52 Gotham

23:37 Caribbean Newsline

00:08 ATV Nieuws

00:45 EINDE UITZENDING ATV (KN.12.1)