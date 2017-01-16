Maandag 16 Januari 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00        BBC Nieuws

7:35        Roep Van De Bruidegom

8:10        Fitness : Shaun T Sweat Interval

8:43        Angelina Ballerina

9:00        BBC Nieuws

9:35        Sranan Torie : Jong Asago : Wan Papa Sondro Sjen

10:00     Tv.film : Wendy Wu : Homecoming Warrior

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of wendy wu:homecoming warrior movie

Wendy Wu heeft het allemaal: Ze is populair, aantrekkelijk en heeft een vriendje. Terwijl ze zich richt op het eindbal, komt ze erachter dat ze de reïncarnatie is van een Yin Warrior. En nu wil ze alleen nog maar de wereld redden van de kwaadaardige Yan Lo!

11:36     Batman Fear Of Victory

12:00     BBC Nieuws

12:40     Girls Meet World

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of girl meets world season 03 series

More than a decade after “Boy Meets World (1993)”, Cory and Topanga Matthews are married and have two children. Their daughter, Riley, faces life lessons through her family, friends, and school–where her father is her history teacher–as her parents did when they were younger.

13:05     Documentaire : Ultimate Killers

14:00     Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:00     Homes By The Sea

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of homes by the sea season 02 series

Architect and designer Charlie Luxton tours interesting and unique homes along the British coastline.

16:00     Somebody’s Gotta Do It

16:55     Machines How They Work

17:20     Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So

18:00     ATV Nieuws

18:50     Kim’s Convenience

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of kim's convenience season 01 series

The misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.

19:15     Masters Of Illusions

20:00     Undercover Boss

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of undercover boss us season 07 series

Bosses of chain businesses go undercover to their own stores in various locations and various jobs around the store and interact with the employees. Depending on the employee’s impression, …

21:00     ATV Sports

22:00     Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:10     The Haves And The Have Nots

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of the haves and the have nots season 04 series

The Haves and the Have Nots is a prime time cable Drama Show writer by Tyler Perry, focusing on the interacting lives of the Rich Cryer and Harrington families, and the poor Young family. …

22:52     Gotham

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of gotham season 01 series

The story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival.

23:37     Caribbean Newsline

00:08     ATV Nieuws

00:45     EINDE UITZENDING ATV (KN.12.1)

 
 