7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Sweat Interval
8:43 Angelina Ballerina
9:00 BBC Nieuws
9:35 Sranan Torie : Jong Asago : Wan Papa Sondro Sjen
10:00 Tv.film : Wendy Wu : Homecoming Warrior
Wendy Wu heeft het allemaal: Ze is populair, aantrekkelijk en heeft een vriendje. Terwijl ze zich richt op het eindbal, komt ze erachter dat ze de reïncarnatie is van een Yin Warrior. En nu wil ze alleen nog maar de wereld redden van de kwaadaardige Yan Lo!
11:36 Batman Fear Of Victory
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Girls Meet World
More than a decade after “Boy Meets World (1993)”, Cory and Topanga Matthews are married and have two children. Their daughter, Riley, faces life lessons through her family, friends, and school–where her father is her history teacher–as her parents did when they were younger.
13:05 Documentaire : Ultimate Killers
14:00 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips
15:00 Homes By The Sea
Architect and designer Charlie Luxton tours interesting and unique homes along the British coastline.
16:00 Somebody’s Gotta Do It
16:55 Machines How They Work
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Kim’s Convenience
The misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.
19:15 Masters Of Illusions
20:00 Undercover Boss
Bosses of chain businesses go undercover to their own stores in various locations and various jobs around the store and interact with the employees. Depending on the employee’s impression, …
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:10 The Haves And The Have Nots
The Haves and the Have Nots is a prime time cable Drama Show writer by Tyler Perry, focusing on the interacting lives of the Rich Cryer and Harrington families, and the poor Young family. …
22:52 Gotham
The story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival.
23:37 Caribbean Newsline
00:08 ATV Nieuws
00:45 EINDE UITZENDING ATV (KN.12.1)