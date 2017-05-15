(KN.12.1)
PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT
maandag 15 mei 2017
7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Roep vd Bruidegom
8:10 Fitness:Shaun T- Insanity Puls
8:35 Avatar the legend of korra
9:00 CNN Nieuws
9:35 Sranan Tori:ASAGO Tap Jari Special
10:15 TV FILM : Mr.Bean Holiday
11:35 Batman dreams in darkness
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm : The Missing Lynx
14:25 Super hit video : Super Pop Clips
15:25 Doc.: How To Build Everything
16:00 Somebody’s Gotta Do It
16:45 Mickey and the roadster
17:10 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Angel From Hell
19:10 Doc.:special boudicas lost tribe
20:15 Undercover Boss:Canada
21:05 ATV Sports
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Shades of Blue
23:00 Gotham
23:45 Caribbean Newsline
00:15 Herh. ATV Nieuws
00:50 Fargo
01:45 Tv.Film:Two Can Play That Game
03:20 Doc.:Modern Marvels : Alcan Highway
04:05 Bunheads
04:45 Malibu Country
05:10 Batman
05:30 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)