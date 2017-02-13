Maandag 13 Februari 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00        BBC Nieuws

7:35        Roep Van De Bruidegom

8:10        Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Max Out Power

8:45        Jimmy Neutron

9:00        BBC Nieuws

9:35        Sranan Torie : Wasserette : Don’t Take The Man By The Look

10:00     Tv.film : Valentine’s Day

Verschillende verhalen worden verteld ten tijde van Valentijnsdag. De personen zijn allen afkomstig uit Los Angeles en kampen één voor één met liefdesproblemen.

12:10     BBC Nieuws

12:46     Girl Meet World

More than a decade after “Boy Meets World (1993)”, Cory and Topanga Matthews are married and have two children. Their daughter, Riley, faces life lessons through her family, friends, and school–where her father is her history teacher–as her parents did when they were younger.

13:10     Chu Chu TV

14:00     Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:00     Homes By The Sea

Architect and designer Charlie Luxton tours interesting and unique homes along the British coastline.

16:01     Somebody Gotta Do It

17:00     NVD Programma : Klop Klop

17:15     Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So

18:00     ATV Nieuws

18:52     Kim’s Convenience

The misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.

19:15     Masters Of Illusions

19:38     Liv And Maddy

20:19     Undercover Boss U.S

Bosses of chain businesses go undercover to their own stores in various locations and various jobs around the store and interact with the employees. Depending on the employee’s impression, …

21:20     ATV Sports

22:11     Trekking: Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20     The Haves And The Have Nots

The Haves and the Have Nots is a prime time cable Drama Show writer by Tyler Perry, focusing on the interacting lives of the Rich Cryer and Harrington families, and the poor Young family. …

23:02     Gotham

The story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival.

23:47     Caribbean Newsline

00:18     ATV Nieuws

00:55     EINDE UITZENDING ATV (KN.12.1)  

