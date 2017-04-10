Maandag 10 April 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00  BBC Nieuws

 7:35  Roep Van De Bruidegom

 8:10  Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Sweat Test

 8:41  Future Worm 

 9:02  BBC Nieuws

 9:35  Sranan Tori : ASAGO Tap Jari Special

10:15  Tv.film : End Of Days, Inc.

A group of laid-off workers bribed into working one last night discover that processing the last of their “inventory” will lead to cataclysmic consequences.

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:40  Girl Meets World

More than a decade after “Boy Meets World (1993)”, Cory and Topanga Matthews are married and have two children. Their daughter, Riley, faces life lessons through her family, friends, and school–where her father is her history teacher–as her parents did when they were younger.

13:05  Documentaire : Special Boudicas : Lost Tribe

13:55  Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:00  How The Universe Works : Stars

15:55  Somebody Gotta Do It

16:50  Rain Rain Go Away  

17:22  Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So 

18:00  ATV Nieuws

19:00  Kim’s Convenience

The misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.

19:25  Angel From Hell

Allison isn’t quite sure if her new friend, Amy, is her guardian angel or a crazy person.

20:00  Undercover Boss : Canada

21:05  ATV Sports 

22:03  Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:11  The Haves And The Have Nots

The Haves and the Have Nots is a prime time cable Drama Show , focusing on the interacting lives of the Rich Cryer and Harrington families, and the poor Young family. …

22:53  Gotham

The story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival.

23:38  Caribbean Newsline

00:09  ATV Nieuws

00:45  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

