MAANDAG 05 JUNI 2017 (KN.12.1)

07:00  CNN Nieuws
07:35  Roep Van De Bruidegom
08:10  Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Max Out Power
08:45  Angelina Ballerina
09:00  CNN Nieuws
09:35  Darkwing Duck
10:00  Tv.film : Against The Wild 2
11:37  Gravity Falls
12:00  CNN Nieuws
12:36  Kinderfilm : Animal Kingdom : Let’s Go Ape
14:10  Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips
15:10  Kinderfilm : Dumbo
16:20  Somebodys Gotta Do It
17:05  Klop Klop
17:21  Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So
18:00  ATV Nieuws
18:45  Angel From Hell
19:10  Global Gardener
19:50  Undercover Boss : Canada
20:50  ATV Sports
21:50  Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:01  Shades Of Blue
22:45  Gotham
23:30  Caribbean Newsline
00:01  ATV Nieuws
00:37  Fargo
01:28  Tv.film : Pirates Of The Caribbean
03:52  Modern Marvels : Bible Tech
04:37  Bunheads
05:21  12 Monkeys
06:03  Batman
06:24  CNN Nieuws
07:35  Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)

 
 