7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Max Out Strenght
8:45 WinX Club
9:06 Caribbean Newsline
9:40 Tv.film : Mystery men
11:37 The King Of Queens
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Food Court Wars
13:20 Tv.film : Cinderella – tf048 / nle-movies
15:06 Super Hit Classics
16:05 Kinderfilm : Horrid Henry Goes To The Movie
17:20 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV Sports Jaaroverzicht 2016
21:00 Panorama
21:50 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:00 CHANCE
22:45 StartUp
23:30 Caribbean Newsline
00:01 ATV Nieuws
00:40 Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)