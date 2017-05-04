Programma – Overzicht
Donderdag 04 Mei 2017
7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T – Tabata Power
8:45 Adventure Time:Tree Trunks
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Tv.film : He’s Just not that into you
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Tv.film : Mannequin
14:10 Super Hit Classics
15:00 Counterfeit Cat
15:25 Doc.: Tribe
16:25 Batman
17:20 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 ATV Sports
19:45 Whazzz Up???
21:00 Panorama
21:50 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:00 Greenleaf
22:45 Chicago Justice
23:30 Caribbean Newsline
00:00 ATV Nieuws
00:45 Tv.film: Wendy Wu Home Coming
02:15 Tv.film: True Justice – One Shot One Life
03:45 Doc.: Attenborough at 90
04:45 Tv.film: The Single Mom Club
06:40 Doc.: Extreme Engineering
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
DONDERDAG 4 MEI 2017 // ATV(KN.12.1)
Programma – Overzicht