Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

Donderdag 26 Oktober 2017

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Cardio

8:45 Angelina Ballerina:Het Cadeau

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Avatar The Legend Of Korra

10:00 Tv.film:Blended

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:37 Fear Factory 2017

13:20 The 100000 Dollar Pyramid

14:05 Super Hit Classics

15:00 School Of Rock

15:30 Kinderfilm:Animal Kingdom:Lets Go Ape

17:03 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

17:35 Infomercial:NIMOS/REDD:Het Belang van REDD Voor Suriname

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 ATV Sports

19:33 Infomercial:Luchthavenbeheer BW-10 Film

19:55 Whazzz Up ?

21:10 Panorama

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Queen Sugar

23:00 Falling Water

23:57 Caribbean Newsline

00:28 Herhaling ATV Nieuws

01:05 Taken

01:47 Tv.film:Angela’s Ashes

04:10 Trust Me I’M A Doctor

05:10 Bloodline

06:05 How TV Ruined Your Life

06:35 Baby Daddy

07:19 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)