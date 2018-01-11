07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:11 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Darkwing Duck
10:00 Tv.film:The Quiet Ones
11:40 Liv And Maddie
12:03 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Fear Factor
13:25 Tv.film:We Bought A Zoo
15:30 Super Hit Classics
16:30 Documentaire:NOVA Science Now:Can We Make It to Mars
17:25 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:41 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen
19:02 ATV Sports
19:51 Whazzz Up?
21:01 Panorama
21:52 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Midnight,Texas
22:46 Somewhere Between
23:30 Caribbean Newsline
00:01 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
00:40 Agent X
01:26 Tv.film:Warrior Assasin
03:00 A South American Journey With Jonathan Dimbleby:Colombia And Venezuela
04:00 The Affair
05:00 Symhony:Beethoven And Beyond
06:00 Baby Daddy
07:00 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Donderdag 11 Januari 2018 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws