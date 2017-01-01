7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness Insanity Workout Cardio Power Resistance
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Girl Meets World
10:00 Tv.film:Cowboys And Aliens
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Tv.film:Max 2:White House Hero
14:01 Super Hit Classics
15:00 Thomas And Friend Day Of The Diesel
16:05 Batman
17:03 Adventure Time
17:15 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 ATV Sports
19:45 Whazzz Up ?
21:00 Panorama
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:07 Programma:FHD
22:30 Queen Sugar
23:15 Ransom
00:00 Caribbean Newsline
00:31 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
01:07 New Blood
02:05 Tv.film:Raising The Bar
03:42 Trust Me I’m A Doctor
04:42 Bloodline
05:42 How To Live With Your Parents
06:03 Baby Daddy
06:25 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Donderdag 10 Augustus 2017 (KN.12.1)
7:00 CNN Nieuws