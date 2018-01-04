7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:11 Fitness:21 Daysfix:Upper Fix
8:45 Winx Club
9:06 Caribbean Newsline
9:40 Atomic Puppet
10:05 Tv.film:Russell Madness
11:37 Handmade In Japan:The Kimono
12:06 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Fear Factor
13:25 Tv.film:Grown Ups 2
15:01 Super Hit Classics
16:00 Documentaire:Super Smart Animals
17:00 Future Worm
17:20 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Documentaire:Supersized Earth:Food , Fire And Wind
19:50 Whazzz Up?
21:00 Panorama
21:51 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/match.3/High.5
22:00 Midnight, Texas
22:45 Somewhere Between
23:30 Caribbean Newsline
00:01 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
00:40 Agent X
01:25 Tv.film:Unfinished Business
03:00 A South American Journey With Jonathan Dimbleby:Chili And Bolivia
04:00 The Affair
05:00 Symhony:Genesis And Genesis
06:00 Baby Daddy
06:42 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Donderdag 04 Januari 2018 (KN.12.1)
7:00 CNN Nieuws