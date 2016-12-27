7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Pure Cardio
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Dora’s Jack In The Box
10:00 Men At Work
10:22 Tv.film :Shaolin Warrior
Een man probeert zijn criminele verleden te ontvluchten en wil zich aansluiten bij de Shaolin Warriors, maar wordt niet toegelaten. Maar de koning is wel onder de indruk van zijn vastbeslotenheid en dus wordt hij ingehuurd als tuinman voor de tempel. Hij werkt overdag op het tempelterrein en in de avond werkt hij aan zijn Kung Fu in voorbereiding voor een tweede kans om krijger te worden. Zijn test komt sneller dan verwacht wanneer de vijand van de koning hem de oorlog verklaart.
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:36 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:55 Tv.film : Starship Rising
Starship One, het meest krachtige oorlogsschip van de Federatie, is in staat hele werelden te vernietigen. Wanneer de opdracht wordt gegeven om de Aarde te vernietigen, doodt John Worthy zijn commandant en neemt hij Starship One over. Hij eist dat de tegenstanders vrede sluiten, waardoor hij vervolgens voor beide partijen op de vlucht moet slaan.
14:27 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips
15:15 Good Luck Charlie
The Duncan family are adjusting to the surprise birth of their fourth child, Charlie. When parents Amy and Bob return to work they put their latest addition in the care of her three older siblings.
15:42 Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
16:25 Bunk’D
Emma, Ravi, and Zuri Ross head off to a rustic summer camp in Maine, where their parents met as teens. Along with their new friends, love triangle,and the fears of the Kikiwaka. The trio tries their best to settle into their exciting and challenging new lives at Camp Kikiwaka.
16:53 Docmentaire : Bugs : A Rainforest Adventure
17:34 Toy Story Of Terror
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Lip Sync Battle
Varieties of celebrities pair up to do battle each week using lip sync as their weapon to out do each other. The audience is the judge, deciding which candidate does the best lip sync performance.
19:15 How It’s Made : Personal Watercraft
20:00 Bizarre Foods : Delicious Destination
20:55 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen : Owru Jari Special
22:01 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:10 Thirteen
23:15 Caribbean Newsline
23:46 Quarry
Quarry, a disillusioned Vietnam War vet, returns home to Memphis in 1972 only to find rejection and scrutiny at every step. A mysterious man known only as The Broker gives him an offer he can’t refuse – to work for him as a hitman.
01:08 ATV Nieuws
