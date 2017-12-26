07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Max Out Strength
08:45 Adventure Time
09:01 CNN Nieuws
09:36 Avatar The Legend Of Korra
10:01 Tv.film:How The Grinch Stole Christmas
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Documentaire:Howard Goodalls Story Of Music:The Age Of Invention
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 Secrets Of M.Magdalena
16:00 Entertainment:Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas
16:56 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen:Oudjaar Special
17:31 Hey Jackie
18:00 Programma:Belicht
18:25 Let’s Get Local
18:52 ATV-Surifesta Countdown To Owru Yari
19:12 Met ATV Op Weg Naar 2018
20:37 Holiday Baking Championship
21:30 Promo:Tap Yari ASaGo 2017
21:45 Lethal Weapon
22:30 Wisdom Of The Crowd
23:11 Tv.film:This Christmas
01:11 Tv.film:Time Toys
02:40 Countryfile:Autumn Diaries
03:25 The Deuce
04:50 Little Woman Of L.A.Terras:Little Family
05:32 Chu Chu TV
06:15 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Dinsdag 26 December 2017 (KN.12.1)
