7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Fest

8:41 Adventure Time

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 ATV Sports

10:25 Tv.film:Your Highness

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:55 Kinderfilm:Yogi Bear

14:16 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:30 Good Luck Charlie

16:00 Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

16:45 Angelina Ballerina

17:01 Documentaire:Wild Balkans

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:46 Lip Sync Battle

19:10 Programma:Belicht

19:30 Kevin Can Wait

20:00 Bizarre Foods:From The Vault Volume

21:00 Panorama

21:51 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00 APB

22:50 Caribbean Newsline

23:21 Rosewood

00:06 Herhaling ATV Nieuws

00:42 Tv.film:Vengeance A Love Story

02:21 Documentaire:Tapped

03:37 Orange Is The New Black

04:36 Shameless U.S.

05:31 Batman

06:11 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)