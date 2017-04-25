7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness :Insanity Shaun T Sweat Fest
8:40 Adventure Time
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 G.I.Joe
10:00 ATV Sport
10:50 Doc.: Wild Irland:The Edge Of The World
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:05 Monster High Escape From Skull Shores
14:00 Super hit video : Super Intro Clips
15:00 Good Luck Charlie
15:25 Anthony Bourdain : Parts Unknown
16:15 Thomas And Friend Day Of The Diesel
17:15 Bunk’d
18:00 Nieuws
18:50 Jessie
19:15 Zoey 101
19:50 Bizarre Food
20:35 SVB Highlights
21:00 Panorama “live”
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Chicago Med
23:00 Caribbean Newsline
23:35 Quantico
00:20 Herh. ATV Nieuws
01:00 EINDE UITZENDING
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
DINSDAG 25 APRIL 2017 // ATV(KN.12.1)
