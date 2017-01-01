7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Insanity Pulse
8:35 Counterfeit Cat
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film : Cleveland Abduction
A single mother who becomes the first victim of kidnapper Ariel Castro finds herself trapped in his home for 11 years, where she eventually becomes a friend and sister to two other women who are taken captive by Castro.
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Tom And Jerry
14:00 Super Hit Video : Super Intro Clips
15:00 Good Luck Charlie
The Duncan family are adjusting to the surprise birth of their fourth child, Charlie. When parents Amy and Bob return to work they put their latest addition in the care of her three older siblings.
15:25 Anthony Bourdain : Parts Unknown
16:15 Documentaire : Wild Hawaii
17:00 Inspector Gadget
17:25 Bunk’d
Emma, Ravi, and Zuri Ross head off to a rustic summer camp in Maine, where their parents met as teens. Along with their new friends, love triangle,and the fears of the Kikiwaka. The trio tries their best to settle into their exciting and challenging new lives at Camp Kikiwaka.
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Programma : Belicht
19:10 Documentaire : Green Suriname
19:50 The Good Karma Hospital
Set in a coastal town in tropical South India, THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL tells the story of junior doctor, Ruby Walker, who arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from her…
20:37 SVB Highlights
21:00 Panorama
21:53 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:01 Chicago Med.
An emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together. They will tackle unique new cases …
22:50 Caribbean Newsline
23:21 Quantico
A look at the lives of young FBI recruits training at the Quantico base in Virginia when one of them is suspected of being a sleeper terrorist.
00:05 ATV Nieuws
00:45 Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)