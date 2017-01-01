Dinsdag 21 Maart 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00    BBC Nieuws

7:35    Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10    Fitness : Insanity Pulse

8:35    Counterfeit Cat

9:00    Caribbean Newsline

9:35    ATV Sports

10:25  Tv.film : Cleveland Abduction

A single mother who becomes the first victim of kidnapper Ariel Castro finds herself trapped in his home for 11 years, where she eventually becomes a friend and sister to two other women who are taken captive by Castro.

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:40  The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00  Tom And Jerry

14:00  Super Hit Video : Super Intro Clips

15:00  Good Luck Charlie

The Duncan family are adjusting to the surprise birth of their fourth child, Charlie. When parents Amy and Bob return to work they put their latest addition in the care of her three older siblings.

15:25  Anthony Bourdain : Parts Unknown

16:15  Documentaire : Wild Hawaii

17:00  Inspector Gadget

17:25  Bunk’d

Emma, Ravi, and Zuri Ross head off to a rustic summer camp in Maine, where their parents met as teens. Along with their new friends, love triangle,and the fears of the Kikiwaka. The trio tries their best to settle into their exciting and challenging new lives at Camp Kikiwaka.

18:00  ATV Nieuws

18:50  Programma : Belicht

19:10  Documentaire : Green Suriname

19:50  The Good Karma Hospital

Set in a coastal town in tropical South India, THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL tells the story of junior doctor, Ruby Walker, who arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from her…

20:37  SVB Highlights

21:00  Panorama

21:53  Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:01  Chicago Med.

An emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together. They will tackle unique new cases …

22:50  Caribbean Newsline

23:21  Quantico

A look at the lives of young FBI recruits training at the Quantico base in Virginia when one of them is suspected of being a sleeper terrorist.

00:05  ATV Nieuws

00:45  Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)

