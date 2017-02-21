Dinsdag 21 Februari 2017 (kn.12.1)

7:00    BBC Nieuws

7:35    Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10    Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Pulse

8:35    Inspector Gadget

9:00    Caribbean Newsline

9:35    ATV Sports

10:25  Tv.film : Jenny’s Wedding

Jenny Farrell (Katherine Heigl) heeft altijd een open homoseksueel leven geleid, behalve met haar traditionele familie. Wanneer ze eindelijk besluit om een gezin te stichten en te trouwen met de vrouw waarvan ze altijd dachten dat het haar kamergenote was verandert de kleine, veilige wereld van de Farrell’s voorgoed. Nu staan ze voor een eenvoudige maar moeilijke keuze.

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:40  The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00  Kinderfilm : Son Of Batman

Batman ontdekt dat hij een gewelddadige, onhandelbare, jonge zoon heeft met Talia al Ghul, Damian Wayne, die in het geheim wordt grootgebracht door de League of Assassins. Nadat Ra’s al Ghul vermoord wordt door Deathstroke en zijn team de League of Assassins overneemt, zweert Damian wraak en besluit Deathstroke te doden. Zijn methodes worden echter niet goedgekeurd door Batman, wat conflicten tussen de twee veroorzaakt.

14:15  Super Hit Video : Super Intro Clips

15:15  Good Luck Charlie

15:45  Documentaire : Biography : Harley Davidson

16:30  Monster High

17:20  Bunk’d

Emma, Ravi, and Zuri Ross head off to a rustic summer camp in Maine, where their parents met as teens. Along with their new friends, love triangle,and the fears of the Kikiwaka. The trio tries their best to settle into their exciting and challenging new lives at Camp Kikiwaka

18:00  ATV Nieuws

18:45  Programma : Belicht

19:10  Lip Sync Battle

19:50  The Good Karma Hospital

Set in a coastal town in tropical South India, THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL tells the story of junior doctor, Ruby Walker, who arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from her ..

20:36  SVB Highlights 2017

21:00  Panorama

21:51  Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:00  Chicago Med.

An emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together. They will tackle unique new cases …

22:48  Caribbean Newsline

23:19  Quantico

A look at the lives of young FBI recruits training at the Quantico base in Virginia when one of them is suspected of being a sleeper terrorist.

00:04  ATV Nieuws

00:40  Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)

            (Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)

 
 