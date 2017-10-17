07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:11 Fitness:Shaun T – Dance Party Booty Shakin
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Herhaling ATV Sports
10:25 How Stuff Works:Secrets Of Chocolate
11:10 The Rubing Health Foundation
11:30 Candy Crush
12:15 Entertainment:Lady Gaga At Radio 1 Big Weekend
13:22 Xtreme Waterparks
13:45 Kids Baking Championships
14:35 Downward Dog
15:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
16:05 David Attenborough’s Natural Curiosities
16:50 Kinderfilm:Dumbo
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:47 Belicht
19:05 The Mick
19:30 Let’s Get Local
20:00 Bizarre Food
21:00 Panorama
21:53 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:02 Training Day
22:46 Caribbean Newsline
23:17 Rosewood
00:01 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
00:37 Chewing Gum
01:00 Tv.film:I Spit On Your Grave
02:50 Countryfile:Autumn Diaries
03:35 Orange Is The New Black
04:35 Shameless U.S.
05:26 Batman
06:20 CNN Nieuws
Dinsdag 17 Oktober 2017 (KN.12.1)
