DINSDAG 10 OKTOBER 2017

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Insanity Max Out Strength

08:45 Angelina Ballerina:Kaartjes voor het ballet

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 The Rubing Health Foundation

10:50 Candy Crush

11:35 Entm.:The UB40 story of reggae

13:00 Break ivm Marron Dag

13:20 Xtreme Waterparks

13:45 Kids Baking Championships

14:35 Downward Dog

15:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

16:00 Break ivm Marron Dag

16:18 Doc.:Around The World in 90 Minutes

17:40 KOSMOS Promote Safety in Suriname

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Progr.:Belicht

19:05 Lip Sync Battle

19:30 KOSMOS Social Investments in Suriname

19:40 Let’s Get Local

20:00 Bizarre Food

21:00 Panorama “Live”

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 NV luchthavenbeheer infomercial

22:25 Training Day

23:15 Caribbean Newsline

23:45 Rosewood

00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:10 Chewing Gum

01:35 Tv.Film:Boy 7

03:10 Countryfile:Autumn Diaries

03:55 Orange Is The New Black

05:00 Shameless U.S.

05:55 Batman

06:35 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Bribi Ministries