07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 ATV Sports

10:25 Tv.film:Robot Overlords

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Tv.film:16 Wishes

14:35 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:35 Good Luck Charlie

16:05 Anthony Bourdain:Parts Unknown

17:00 Winx Club

17:25 Darkwing Duck

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:01 Lip Sync Battle

19:25 Belicht

20:00 Bizarre Food Special:Food Adventures

21:00 Panorama

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Training Day

22:57 Caribbean Newsline

23:28 Rosewood

00:14 Herhaling ATV Nieuws

00:50 Kevin Hart The Next Level

01:11 Tv.film:Screwed

02:57 X-Ray Mega Airport:Total Control

03:41 Orange Is The New Black

04:40 Shameless U.S.

05:25 Batman

06:05 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)