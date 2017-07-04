07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:11 Fitness:Insanity Max Out Strength
08:45 Angelina Ballerina
09:01 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film:The Peanuts Movie
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:38 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:01 Masha And The Bears
14:01 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 Good Luck Charlie
15:25 Anthony Bourdain:No Reservation
16:15 Kinderfilm:The Book Of Life
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Fuller House
19:20 Belicht
19:43 Kevin Can Wait
20:05 Bizarre Food
21:00 Panorama
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 APB
23:00 Caribbean Newsline
23:31 Rosewood
00:16 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
00:52 Dig
01:34 Tv.film:The Infiltrator
03:42 Tales Of Nature
04:37 Orange Is The New Black
05:34 12 Monkeys
06:18 Batman
06:39 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Dinsdag 04 Juli 2017 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws