7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Disney Princess Sing Along Songs
9:00 Sport : F-1 Grand Prix 2017 : Rusland
11:05 Red Bull Signature Series : The Mint 400
12:10 Top Gear Extra Gear
12:40 The Most Extreme Trucks In The World
13:35 Lucas Oil On The Edge
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan : Errol de la Fuente
16:10 Documentaire : Big Cats : An Amazing Animal Family
17:00 Winx Club
17:20 Fuller House
In a continuation of Full House (1987), D.J. Fuller is a mother of three young boys and is a recent widow. D.J.’s sister Stephanie, her best friend Kimmy and Kimmy’s teenage daughter all move in to help raise her sons. The house is now a lot fuller.
18:00 Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 Costas Garden Odyssey
19:05 Entertainment : Juan Louis Guerra
20:20 NVD Programma : Suriname Beter Per m2
20:40 Puerto Latino Internacional
21:30 Sherlock
A modern update finds the famous sleuth and his doctor partner solving crime in 21st century London.
23:05 Tv.film : 20th Century Women
01:10 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)