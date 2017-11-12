7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 The Lion Guard
8:35 Gravity Falls
9:00 Kinderfilm:Dance Camp
10:30 Mighty Car Mods
11:00 Top Gear America
11:50 Marantha Ministries
13:00 Formula One Racing 2017:Brazilie
15:05 Carline Entertainment:Neil Sedaka
16:25 Doc.:The Handraised Polar Bear
17:15 Playing House
17:35 Fiber Vibes
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45 Marlon
19:10 Entnm.:Reggae Brittania
21:00 Ed Stafford:Into The Unknown
22:00 Puerto Latino Internacional
22:35 Tv.Film:The Glass Castle
00:45 Doc.:Bach A Passionate Life
02:15 Tv.Film:Intruders
03:50 Ancient Megastructure Collection:Petra
04:40 Building Wild
05:25 Dig
06:10 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN12.1 – Zondag 12 November 2017
7:00 CNN Nieuws