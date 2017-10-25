07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Bribi Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Cardio 2 For Phase 2

08:45 Future-Worm

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 1600 Penn

10:00 Tv Film: Contagion

Healthcare professionals, government officials and everyday people find themselves in the midst of a worldwide epidemic as the CDC works to find a cure.

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Jungle Town

13:20 Mathilda and the Ramsey Bunch



13:35 G.I.Joe

14:00 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:00 In Gesprek Met

15:50 Doc.: A Cabbie Abroad – Canada

16:50 Kinderfilm: Chu Chu Tv

17:35 Nimos Redd Suriname Naar een Groene En Duurzame Ontwikkeling

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Fiber Vibes

18:50 Flip or Flop Atlanta

19:15 Doc.: Nick Baker Wild West

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:35 Liv And Maddie

21:05 Player Attack

21:45 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 The Catch US

22:50 Blindspot



23:35 Tv.Film: Never Here

01:30 Caribbean Newsline

02:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws

02:35 Angie Tribeca

02:55 Tv.Film: The Keeper

04:30 Doc.: America’s worst tatoos

04:55 Public Morals

05:40 How Not To Live Your Life

06:40 Naruto

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)