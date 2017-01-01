07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Ducktales

10:00 Masterchef The Professionals



11:05 ATV Sports

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Top Secret Swimming Holes

13:20 Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out



13:45 Super Hit Top 10

14:35 K.C.Undercover

15:00 Herh.Whazzz Up ???

16:10 Ninja Warrior UK

17:00 The Flintstones

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Sarnami TV

20:10 The Good Doctor



21:00 Scorpion

22:00 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Tap A Bakstel : Nick & Simon

23:05 Caribbean Newsline

23:45 Tv.Film: Crown Heights

01:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

02:05 Reasonable Doubt

02:50 Tv.Film: Beeba Boys

04:35 Doc.: The Zoo U.S

05:15 Mr.Robot

06:05 Big Time Rush

06:50 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Programma Logos International

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)