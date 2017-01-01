07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Ducktales
10:00 Masterchef The Professionals
11:05 ATV Sports
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Top Secret Swimming Holes
13:20 Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out
13:45 Super Hit Top 10
14:35 K.C.Undercover
15:00 Herh.Whazzz Up ???
16:10 Ninja Warrior UK
17:00 The Flintstones
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sarnami TV
20:10 The Good Doctor
21:00 Scorpion
22:00 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Tap A Bakstel : Nick & Simon
23:05 Caribbean Newsline
23:45 Tv.Film: Crown Heights
01:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
02:05 Reasonable Doubt
02:50 Tv.Film: Beeba Boys
04:35 Doc.: The Zoo U.S
05:15 Mr.Robot
06:05 Big Time Rush
06:50 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Programma Logos International
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)