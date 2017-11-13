7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Max Out Sweat

8:45 Angelina Ballerina:The Big Performance

9:00 CNN Nieuws

9:35 Gravity Falls

10:00 Tv.film : Born To Race Fast Track

11:40 Adventure Time

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Tekenfilm : The Adventure Of Panda Warrior

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Masha And The Bear

16:10 Doc.: A Week In The Wild

17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Beat Shazam



19:50 This is Us

21:00 ATV Sports

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Being Mary Jane



22:50 Gotham

23:35 Caribbean Newsline

00:05 Herhaling ATV Nieuws

00:40 Fargo



01:30 Tv.Film : Child 44

03:50 Worlds Toughest Fixes

04:35 Between



05:20 House Of Lies

05:50 The Adventures Of Tin Tin

06:35 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)