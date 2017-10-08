07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Inspector Gadget
08:35 Gravity Falls
09:00 Kinderfilm : Smurfs The Lost Village
10:30 F1 Grand Prix : Japan
12:40 Fish Finder 11 French Guyana
13:15 Top Gear America
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 Carline Ent.: Cliff and The Shadows
16:15 Doc.: Building Dream Homes (afl.10)
16:45 Future-Worm
17:05 Progr.:Richting
17:30 Fiber Vibes (afl.12)
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Overzicht
18:40 Here Come The Habibs!
19:10 Doc.: Handmade In Japan :Samurai Sword
19:40 Bun Funderi (afl.6): Koewarasan Lagere School
20:05 Entertainment : Black Sabbath Paranoid
21:05 Marooned With Ed Stafford
22:05 Puerto Latino Internacional
22:35 Tv.Film: Our Souls At Night
00:30 Doc.:The Story Of India
01:30 Tv.Film : Guardians Of The Galaxy
03:45 George Clarkes Amazing Spaces
04:35 Below Deck Mediterranean
05:20 Dice
05:45 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 8 Oktober 2017
07:00 CNN Nieuws