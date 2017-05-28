7:00 CNN NIEUWS
7:35 STEVEN REYME MINISTRIES
8:10 INSPECTOR GADGET
8:35 HEY JACKIE
9:00 F-1 GRAND PRIX 2017 : MONACO
11:05 TOP GEAR EXTRA GEAR
11:35 THE MOST EXTREME TRUCKS IN THE WORLD
12:35 KINDERFILM : HOWARD LOVECRAFT AND THE FROZEN KINGDOM
After visiting his father in
Arkham Sanitarium, young Howard Lovecraft accidentally uses the legendary Necronomicon to open a portal to a strange frozen world filled with horrifying creatures and a great adventure.
14:00 MARANATHA MINISTRIES
15:00 OWRU POKU MAN FU SRANAN : WERNER DUTTENHOFER
16:05 BLACK AND BRITISH : A FORGOTTEN HISTORY
17:15 FULLER HOUSE
In a continuation of Full House (1987), D.J. Fuller is a mother of three young boys and is a recent widow. D.J.’s sister Stephanie, her best friend Kimmy and Kimmy’s teenage daughter all move in to help raise her sons. The house is now a lot fuller.
18:00 REVUE : BINNENLANDS WEEKOVERZICHT
18:40 GARDENERS WORLD
Gardening advice show.
19:15 THE JACKSONS : A FAMILY DYNASTY
20:50 PUERTO LATINO INTERNACIONAL
21:20 THE ISLAND WITH BEAR GRYLLS
22:30 TV.FILM : HEART FELT
00:05 THE STORY OF GOD WITH MORGAN FREEMAN
00:55 TV.FILM : FREELANCERS
02:30 KINGDOM OF PLANTS
03:25 BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN
04:15 12 MONKEYS
04:58 ANIMALS
05:20 TV.FILM : THE CRASH REEL
07:05 CNN NIEUWS
07:35 ROEP VAN DE BRUIDEGOM