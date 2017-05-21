07:00 CNN NIEUWS – 30MIN
07:35 STEVEN REYME MINISTRIES
08:10 Inspector Gadget
08:35 NARUTO
09:00 THE JETSONS AND WWE ROBO WRESTLE MANIA
10:25 LUCAS OIL PRO PULLING LEAGUE INDIANA
11:10 MIGHTY CAR MODS
11:35 MOST EXTREME X-GAMES
12:00 Top Gear EXTRA GEARS
12:30 FISH Finder (AFL.7) KAYZER 2010 PART 3
13:05 WORLD CUP OF POOL
14:00 Maranatha MINISTRIES
15:00 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan: ANDRE CONRAD
16:10 DNA Journaal (afl.21)
16:40 DOC.: New lives in the wild
17:25 FULLER HOUSE
18:00 Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35 Uncle Buck
19:00 ENT.: WYNTON MARSALIS PLAYS BLUE NOTE JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER
20:05 Puerto Latina INTERNATIONAL
20:35 LIV AND MADDIE
21:05 The Island with Bear Grylss
22:10 TV.FILM : My Blind Brother
23:40 The Story Of God With Morgan Freeman
00:30 Tv.Film : RED WEREWOLF HUNTER
02:00 Kingdom Of Plants : SURVIVAL
02:50 Below Deck Mediterranean
03:35 Malibu Country
04:00 Animals
04:30 TV.FILM :YOUR HIGHNESS
06:15 CNN NIEUWS
07:35 Roep vd Bruidegom
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)