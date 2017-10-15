07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Marvel Avengers Assemblee

08:35 Gravity Falls

09:00 Kinderfilm : My Little Pony – The Movie

11:00 Top Gear America

11:45 AMA ATV Mix

12:20 P1 Powerboat

13:25 Rock Rods Back Door Shootout

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

15:00 Carline Ent.: Cliff and The Shadows

16:20 Doc.: World Heritage : Palace of Versailles

17:10 Playing House



17:35 Adventure Time

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Overzicht

18:40 Here Come The Habibs!



19:10 Doc.:Amazing Rivers Crocs

20:00 Entertainment:Celebration of New Orleans Blues

21:00 Marooned With Ed Stafford

21:50 Puerto Latino Internacional

22:25 Tv.Film: Marjorie Prime

00:15 Doc.:The Story Of India

01:15 Tv.Film:Predestination

For his final assignment, a top temporal agent must pursue the one criminal that has eluded him throughout time. The chase turns into a unique, surprising and mind-bending exploration of love, fate, identity and time travel taboos.

02:55 George Clarkes Amazing Spaces

03:45 Below Deck Mediterranean

04:30 Dice

05:00 Entertainment.: Jimi Hendrix The Road to Woodstock

06:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)