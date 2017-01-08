ATV KN.12.1 – Zondag 08 Januari 2017

  7:00  BBC Nieuws

  7:35  Steven Reyme Ministries

  8:10  Kinderfilm : Mulan

  9:40  Marvel Avengers Assemble

10:05  AMA Supercross

11:30  Mighty Car Mods

12:00  Top Gear

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to top gearJoin the dynamic motoring duo as they face all sorts of challenges and stunts on their quest for the perfect road trip, which culminates in a strangely literal car race on the island of ..

13:05  Fish Finder : Itapara 2

13:35  Car Crazy

14:00  Maranatha Ministries

15:00  Owru Poku Man fu Sranan: Edgar Burgos

16:05  Future Worm

16:25  Kinderfilm : The New Adventures Of Peter Pan

18:00  Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:30  Costas Garden Odyssey

19:05  Puerto Latino Internacional

21:15  Brittain’s Biggest Adventures With Bear Grylls

22:15  Tv.film : Loving

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie lovingThe story of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple, whose challenge of their anti-miscegenation arrest for their marriage in Virginia led to a legal battle that would end at the US Supreme Court.

00:25  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

            (Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)    

 
 