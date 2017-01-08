7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Kinderfilm : Mulan

9:40 Marvel Avengers Assemble

10:05 AMA Supercross

11:30 Mighty Car Mods

12:00 Top Gear

Join the dynamic motoring duo as they face all sorts of challenges and stunts on their quest for the perfect road trip, which culminates in a strangely literal car race on the island of ..

13:05 Fish Finder : Itapara 2

13:35 Car Crazy

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

15:00 Owru Poku Man fu Sranan: Edgar Burgos

16:05 Future Worm

16:25 Kinderfilm : The New Adventures Of Peter Pan

18:00 Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:30 Costas Garden Odyssey

19:05 Puerto Latino Internacional

21:15 Brittain’s Biggest Adventures With Bear Grylls

22:15 Tv.film : Loving

The story of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple, whose challenge of their anti-miscegenation arrest for their marriage in Virginia led to a legal battle that would end at the US Supreme Court.

00:25 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)