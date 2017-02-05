7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Kinderfilm : The Good Dinosaur
9:50 Skate Board Street
10:35 Off Road Racing
11:20 Lucas Oil Off Road Racing
12:10 Fifth Gear
A motor magazine with the recent driving news, expert opinions, and practical & reliable advices.
13:00 Fish Finder
13:30 Car Crazy
13:55 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan
16:10 Info Act
17:15 Surifatu
17:50 DNA Journaal
18:15 Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45 Costas Garden Odyssey
19:20 Suriname Beter Per M2
19:30 Entertainment : Nicki Minaj – Pink Planet
20:40 Puerto Latino Internacional
21:10 Sherlock
A modern update finds the famous sleuth and his doctor partner solving crime in 21st century London.
22:55 Tv.film : I Am Michael
Based on the fascinating true-life story of Michael Glatze, a gay activist who becomes an anti-gay Christian pastor.
00:45 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)