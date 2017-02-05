ATV KN.12.1 – Zondag 05 Februari 2017

  7:00  BBC Nieuws

  7:35  Steven Reyme Ministries

  8:10  Kinderfilm : The Good Dinosaur

  9:50  Skate Board Street

10:35  Off Road Racing

11:20  Lucas Oil Off Road Racing

12:10  Fifth Gear

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to fifth gear

A motor magazine with the recent driving news, expert opinions, and practical & reliable advices.

13:00  Fish Finder

13:30  Car Crazy

13:55  Maranatha Ministries

15:00  Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan

16:10  Info Act

17:15  Surifatu

17:50  DNA Journaal

18:15  Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45  Costas Garden Odyssey

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to costas garden odyssey

19:20 Suriname Beter Per M2

19:30  Entertainment : Nicki Minaj – Pink Planet

20:40  Puerto Latino Internacional

21:10  Sherlock

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to sherlockA modern update finds the famous sleuth and his doctor partner solving crime in 21st century London.

22:55  Tv.film : I Am Michael

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie i am michal

Based on the fascinating true-life story of Michael Glatze, a gay activist who becomes an anti-gay Christian pastor.

00:45  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

            (Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)  

 
 