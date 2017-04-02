7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Kinderfilm : Capture The Flag

9:50 Trill Zone Extreme Powerboats

10:45 Cheerleading

11:35 Lucas Oil On The Edge

12:00 Top Gear From A – Z

13:10 Kinderfilm : Tom and Jerry and The Wizard of OZ

14:10 Maranatha Ministries

15:10 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan : Erwin Bouterse

16:15 New Lives In The Wild

17:10 Fuller House

In a continuation of Full House (1987), D.J. Fuller is a mother of three young boys and is a recent widow. D.J.’s sister Stephanie, her best friend Kimmy and Kimmy’s teenage daughter all move in to help raise her sons. The house is now a lot fuller.

18:00 Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:30 Costas Garden Odyssey

19:10 Programma i.v.m. Wereld Autisme Dag

19:20 Telesur op de United Business Fair

19:35 Entm.: Miley Cyrus The Movements

20:25 NVD Programma : Suriname Beter Per M2

20:35 Peurto Latino Internacional

21:10 Sherlock

A modern update finds the famous sleuth and his doctor partner solving crime in 21st century London.

22:50 Tv.film : Risen

In 33 AD, a Roman Tribune in Judea is tasked to find the missing body of an executed Jew rumored to have risen from the dead.

00:45 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)