7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Kinderfilm : Capture The Flag
9:50 Trill Zone Extreme Powerboats
10:45 Cheerleading
11:35 Lucas Oil On The Edge
12:00 Top Gear From A – Z
13:10 Kinderfilm : Tom and Jerry and The Wizard of OZ
14:10 Maranatha Ministries
15:10 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan : Erwin Bouterse
16:15 New Lives In The Wild
17:10 Fuller House
In a continuation of Full House (1987), D.J. Fuller is a mother of three young boys and is a recent widow. D.J.’s sister Stephanie, her best friend Kimmy and Kimmy’s teenage daughter all move in to help raise her sons. The house is now a lot fuller.
18:00 Revue : Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 Costas Garden Odyssey
19:10 Programma i.v.m. Wereld Autisme Dag
19:20 Telesur op de United Business Fair
19:35 Entm.: Miley Cyrus The Movements
20:25 NVD Programma : Suriname Beter Per M2
20:35 Peurto Latino Internacional
21:10 Sherlock
A modern update finds the famous sleuth and his doctor partner solving crime in 21st century London.
22:50 Tv.film : Risen
In 33 AD, a Roman Tribune in Judea is tasked to find the missing body of an executed Jew rumored to have risen from the dead.
00:45 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)