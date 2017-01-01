ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 4 Maart 2017

7:00      BBC Nieuws

7:35      Logos International

8:35      Mickey and The Roadster Racers

9:00      Caribbean Newsline

9:35      Masterchef Junior

10:20    Project Runway

11:25    The Amazing Race:Canada

12:10    BBC Nieuws

12:35    Tv.Film:My Bakery in Brooklyn

14:15    Entm.:Behind The Music:Jim Croce

15:05    De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:35    Inspector Gadget

16:10    New Zealand’s Got Talent

17:30    SZF Magazine

18:00    ATV Nieuws

18:45    Doc.:Mutant Planet:Africa Rift Valley Lakes

19:30 The Rubing Health Foundation

20:00    Owru Pokuman Fu Sranan:Glenn Weisz

21:15    Blackish

21:50    Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00    Being Mary Jane

Image result for being mary jane season 4

The life of a young black woman, her work, her family, and the popular talk show which she hosts.

 

22:40    Tv.Film:The Wrong Car

 

Image result for the wrong car

A woman who was raped by a NetCar driver takes a job with the company to exact her revenge on her attacker after she becomes frustrated with the slow pace of the criminal Justice system

00:15    ATV Nieuws

00:55    Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)

 
 