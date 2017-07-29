7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Logos International

8:35 Darkwing Duck

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Masterchef Junior



10:20 Project Runway Junior

11:10 The Amazing Race-Canada

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm: The House of Magic

14:00 Discovering Pink Floyd

14:30 Getting to know China

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 G.I.Joe

16:00 Americas Got Talent



17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 SWM Info

19:05 Doc.: Scame City : Rio de Janeiro

20:00 Entertainment : The Beatles

21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:35 Superstore

22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20 The Breaks

23:05 Tv.Film : Ex Machina

A young programmer is selected to participate in a ground-breaking experiment in synthetic intelligence by evaluating the human qualities of a breath-taking humanoid A.I.

1:00 ATV Nieuws

1:35 Van Helsing

02:20 Tv Film : The Colony

Forced underground by the next ice age, a struggling outpost of survivors must fight to preserve humanity against a threat even more savage than nature.

04:00 Ross Kemp Extreme World

04:45 Aftermath

05:30 Doc.: Lifes to short

06:00 Little Big Shots

06:45 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)