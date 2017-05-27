7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Logos International

8:35 My Little Pony

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Masterchef Junior

10:20 Project Runway Junior

11:05 The Amazing Race – Canada

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm : Troll

After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends.

14:10 Doc.: When Animals strike

15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:35 G.I.Joe

16:00 Americas got talent

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Sranan Tori: ASAGO Tap Jari Special

19:20 Doc.: Women Prisoners

20:00 Owru Poku Man fu Sranan : WERNER DUTTENHOFER

21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:35 Carters Get Rich

11-year-old Harry Carter creates Honc, a phone app that helps geeky kids like him talk to girls. The app becomes the next big thing and an American billionaire buys it for 10 million pounds turning the Carter family’s life upside down.

22:10 Trekking Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek2/Double Tek2/Match3/High5

22:20 Rebel

‘Rebel’ is an extraordinary take on the seminal police drama that examines the unique and conflicted relationship officers of color have with their jobs – at a time when police forces are …

23:10 Tv.film : Girls for sale

0:50 Herh. ATV Nieuws

1:25 Van Helsing

2:10 Tv.film : Headhunters

3:50 Greatest Cities in the world – Hong Kong

4:40 Aftermath

5:25 12 Monkeys

6:10 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

