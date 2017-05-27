7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Logos International
8:35 My Little Pony
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Masterchef Junior
10:20 Project Runway Junior
11:05 The Amazing Race – Canada
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm : Troll
After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends.
14:10 Doc.: When Animals strike
15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:35 G.I.Joe
16:00 Americas got talent
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Sranan Tori: ASAGO Tap Jari Special
19:20 Doc.: Women Prisoners
20:00 Owru Poku Man fu Sranan : WERNER DUTTENHOFER
21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:35 Carters Get Rich
11-year-old Harry Carter creates Honc, a phone app that helps geeky kids like him talk to girls. The app becomes the next big thing and an American billionaire buys it for 10 million pounds turning the Carter family’s life upside down.
22:10 Trekking Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek2/Double Tek2/Match3/High5
22:20 Rebel
‘Rebel’ is an extraordinary take on the seminal police drama that examines the unique and conflicted relationship officers of color have with their jobs – at a time when police forces are …
23:10 Tv.film : Girls for sale
0:50 Herh. ATV Nieuws
1:25 Van Helsing
2:10 Tv.film : Headhunters
3:50 Greatest Cities in the world – Hong Kong
4:40 Aftermath
5:25 12 Monkeys
6:10 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN