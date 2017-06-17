7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Logos International
8:35 My Little Pony
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Masterchefs Junior
10:20 Project Runway Junior
11:25 The Amazing Race: Canada
12:10 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Tv.Film:Barbie and her Sister in the great Puppy Adventure
14:00 Entm.:Red Hot Chili Peppers
14:30 Getting To Know China
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Liv And Maddie
16:00 Americas Got Talent
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Doc.:40 Kids by 20 Women
19:55 Owru Pokuman Fu Sranan:Humprey Campbell
21:05 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:30 Superstore
22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Rebel
23:00 Tv.Film:Loserville
Loserville follows a dorky high school outcast named Chuck as he navigates the wild and confusing days of his senior year. Chuck must face the challenges that he and friends are growing …
00:50 Herh. ATV Nieuws
01:25 Van Helsing
02:10 Tv.Film:I Am Michael
03:55 Greatest Cities In The World:Rome
04:45 Aftermath
05:30 12 Monkeys
06:15 Little Big Shots
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries