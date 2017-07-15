7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Logos International

8:35 Darkwing Duck

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Masterchefs Junior



10:20 Project Runway Junior

11:10 The Amazing Race-Canada

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm: Naruto Shippuden Movie 7 – The Last

Following the events of the previous game, Naruto and his friends must put an end to the Great Ninja War by destroying Madara Uchiha, who has gained the power of the Six Paths.

14:30 Ent.: Lady Gaga – Sydney Monster Hall

15:10 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:40 Batman

16:05 Americas Got Talent



16:50 How Stuff Works : Secrets of chocolate

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 Doc.: Tribe : Akie

20:00 Owru Pokuman fu Sranan -The Cosmo Beats

21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 Superstore



22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 The Breaks

22:55 Tv.Film : Elle

A successful businesswoman gets caught up in a game of cat and mouse as she tracks down the unknown man who raped her.

01:15 Herh. ATV Nieuws

01:50 Van Helsing

02:35 Tv Film : Blaze U Out

04:15 Aftermath

05:00 Doc.: Raw Opium

05:50 Little Big Shots

06:30 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries