07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:31 Inspector Gadget
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Masterchef Junior
10:20 Project Runway
11:25 Survivor
12:10 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Tv.Film: Ashens and the Quest for the Game Child
14:10 Entm.:James Brown Live in East Berlin
15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:35 America’s Got Talent
17:05 Luchthavenbeheer Upgrading Vertrekhal
17:20 Herh. SZF Magazine
17:40 KOSMOS Promote Safety in Suriname
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 VSB Infomercial 2:Rajiv Hiralal
18:55 KOSMOS Social Investments in Suriname
19:10 Sranan Tori
19:50 Carline Entertainment: Cliff and The shadows
21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:35 Superstore
22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Shots Fired
23:00 Tv.Film: Life
00:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:25 Daytime Divas
02:05 Tv.Film: Appetites
03:50 My Floating Home
04:15 Famously Single
05:00 Family Tools
05:20 Little Big Shots
06:05 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)