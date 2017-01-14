7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Logos International
8:35 Batman: Mad as a hatter
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:30 Masterchefs Juniors
24 of the best junior home cooks in the country between the ages of eight and 13 will compete in the first audition round and present their dishes to the judges.
10:20 Project Runway
11:25 The Amazing Race
12:10 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Tv.Film: Avengers – Age of Ultron
14:55 FESI: Sport en Jeugdzaken
15:20 De Levende Steen Gemeente
16:00 New Zealand Got Talent
16:50 Doc.: Paul Merton in India
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sranan Tori:Jong ASAGO – Wana Papa sondro sjen
19:10 Doc.: Rip Off Britain Food
20:00 Owru Poku Man fu Sranan: Edgar Burgos
21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:45 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Luke Cage
Given superstrength and durability by a sabotaged experiment, a wrongly accused man escapes prison to become a superhero for hire.
22:50 Tv.Film: Still
Set in North London, ‘Still’ is a gritty and atmospheric thriller about the violent disintegration of a man and father. Tom Carver (Aidan Gillen) is a man stumbling blindly towards a …
00:45 ATV Nieuws
01:25 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)