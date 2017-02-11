7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Logos International
8:35 Mickey and the Roadster Racers
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Masterchef Junior
24 of the best junior home cooks in the country between the ages of eight and 13 will compete in the first audition round and present their dishes to the judges.
10:20 Project Runway
11:25 The Amazing Race:Canada
12:25 Tv.film: Tri
A journey of triathletes overcoming obstacles to achieve their dreams.
14:15 Entm.: Taylor Swift – Just for you
15:20 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:50 New Zealand’s Got Talent
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sranan Tori: Wasserette – Tranga jesi pot mi so
19:10 Doc.: The Motorbike Show
20:05 Owru Poku Man fu Sranan
21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:35 Mac Gyver
Young Angus “Mac” MacGyver creates a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, relying on his unconventional problem-solving skills to save lives.
22:30 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:40 Being mary Jane
The life of a young black woman, her work, her family, and the popular talk show which she hosts.
23:20 Tv.Film: Signed sealed delivered from the heart
Oliver, Shane, Rita and Norman face personal challenges following Valentine’s Day.
00:55 ATV Nieuws
01:35 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)