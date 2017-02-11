7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Logos International

8:35 Mickey and the Roadster Racers

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Masterchef Junior

24 of the best junior home cooks in the country between the ages of eight and 13 will compete in the first audition round and present their dishes to the judges.

10:20 Project Runway

11:25 The Amazing Race:Canada

12:25 Tv.film: Tri

A journey of triathletes overcoming obstacles to achieve their dreams.

14:15 Entm.: Taylor Swift – Just for you

15:20 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:50 New Zealand’s Got Talent

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Sranan Tori: Wasserette – Tranga jesi pot mi so

19:10 Doc.: The Motorbike Show

20:05 Owru Poku Man fu Sranan

21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:35 Mac Gyver

Young Angus “Mac” MacGyver creates a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, relying on his unconventional problem-solving skills to save lives.

22:30 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:40 Being mary Jane

The life of a young black woman, her work, her family, and the popular talk show which she hosts.

23:20 Tv.Film: Signed sealed delivered from the heart

Oliver, Shane, Rita and Norman face personal challenges following Valentine’s Day.

00:55 ATV Nieuws

01:35 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)