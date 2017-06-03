7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Logos International

8:35 My Little Pony

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Masterchefs Junior

24 of the best junior home cooks in the country between the ages of eight and 13 will compete in the first audition round and present their dishes to the judges.

10:20 Project Runway Junior

11:05 The Amazing Race:Canada

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Tv.Film: The Matchbreaker

When an idealistic romantic getsfired from his day job, he is offered a “one-time gig” to break up a girl’s relationship for her disapproving parents. This “one-time” gig spreads through …

14:15 Entm.: Lemonade

15:15 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:40 Ducktales

16:05 Americas Got Talent

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Doc.: Tribe Series:Kombai

19:55 Owru Pokuman Fu Sranan

21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:25 Carters Get Rich

21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Rebel

‘Rebel’ is an extraordinary take on the seminal police drama that examines the unique and conflicted relationship officers of color have with their jobs – at a time when police forces are …

22:50 Tv.Film: Imperium

A young FBI agent, eager to prove himself in the field, goes undercover as a white supremacist.

00:50 ATV Nieuws

01:35 Van Helsing

02:20 Tv.Film: Zodiac Signs of the Apocalypse

03:50 Greatest Cities In The World:Sydney

04:35 Aftermath

The Copeland family battle for survival when civilization comes to an apocalyptic end, triggered by massive storms, meteor strikes, earthquakes, a plague – and the rise of supernatural creatures.

05:20 12 Monkeys

06:05 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries