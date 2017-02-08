ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 8 Februari 2017

7:00        BBC Nieuws

7:35      Bribi Ministries

8:10      Fitness : Zuska Workout  2

8:37      Marvel Avengers Assemble

9:00      Caribbean Newsline

9:35      Celebrity Food Fight

10:00    Tv.Film : Dolphin Tale

A story centered on the friendship between a boy and a dolphin whose tail was lost in a crab trap.

 

12:00    BBC Nieuws

12:40    In Gesprek Met :……………

13:30    Tiny House Nation

14:15    Super hit video  : Super Pop Clips

15:00    Doc.: Worlds Toughest Jobs Pyrotechnician

16:00    Tekenfilm : The Prophet

17:30    Men At Work

18:00    ATV Nieuws

18:50    Suri Fatu (afl.03)

19:25    H.I. Actief

20:00    Youth Outreach

20:35    Doc.:Serengeti Symphony

21:05    Code Black

The staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.

22:00    Trekking: Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10    Cyberwar

22:35    Blindspot

23:22    Total Divas

00:05    Caribbean Newsline

00:35    Herh. ATV Nieuws

01:15    EINDE UITZENDING

