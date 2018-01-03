07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Bribi Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Intervals

08:45 Adventure Time

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Avatar The Legend Of Korra

10:00 Tv.Film:Once I Was A Beehive

12:05 CNN Nieuws

12:31 Jungletown

13:15 Raven’s Home

13:40 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

14:37 Doc.:Blackfish The Whale that Killed

16:00 In Gesprek Met.:……..

16:47 Entm.:Celebration of New Orleans Jazz

17:40 Fatsoenlijk Werken Voor Mensen Met Beperking

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:40 Fiber Vibes (afl.16)

19:00 Christmas Cookie Challenge

20:00 Fish Finder

20:31 Liv And Maddie

21:05 Player Attack

21:45 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

21:55 The Guest Book

22:20 Blindspot

23:05 Tv.Film:Forbidden Ground

00:45 Caribbean Newsline

01:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:55 Kevin Can Wait

02:20 Tv.Film:Skin Traffik

03:55 Doc.:Inside Americas Billion Dollar Divorce Industry

04:20 Tv.Film:Gang Money Run

05:50 Naruto

06:40 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)