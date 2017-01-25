ATV KN.12.1 – Woensdag 25 Januari 2017

  7:00  BBC Nieuws

  7:35  Bribi Ministries

  8:10  Fitness: Insanity Workout : Cardio Power Resis

  9:00  Caribbean Newsline

  9:35  Chopped

10:20  Tv.Film: Love,Wedding,Marriage

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to love,wedding,marriageA happy newlywed marriage counselor’s views on wedded bliss get thrown for a loop when she finds out her parents are getting divorced.

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:35  In Gesprek Met………

13:30  Tiny House Nation

14:15   Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:10  Doc.: How China fooled the world

16:15  Tv.film: Thunderstruck

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to thunderstruck

When Brian, a hopelessly uncoordinated young fan magically switches talents with his hero, basketball star Kevin Durant, he becomes the star of his high school team, while Kevin Durant suddenly can’t make a shot to save his life.

18:00  ATV Nieuws

18:45  Surifatu

19:25  Doc.: Global Gardener: In the Tropics

20:00  Youth Outreach

20:35  Science of Stupid

21:05  Code Black

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to codeblackThe staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.

22:00  Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10  Cyberwar

22:35  Blindspot

23:20  Total Divas

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to total divas

Follow the lives of the WWE divas in their work and relationships.

00:05  Caribbean Newsline  

00:35  ATV Nieuws

01:15  Einde Uitzending

            (wijzigingen voorbehouden)

 
 