Tijd
7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Bribi Ministries
8:10 Fitness: Insanity -Insane
8:45 Adventure Time
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Avatar The Legend Of Korran
10:00 Tv.Film :Literally Right Before Aaron
11:45 Angelina Ballerina:The Big Performance :The royal Banqet
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Jungle Town
13:25 Mathilda and the Ramsay Bunch
13:45 Super Hit Video
14:45 Doc.: Lost In Paradise Mauritius
16:00 In Gesprek Met……
16:55 Doc.: Miracle In The Dessert
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Fiber Vibes (afl.14)
18:55 Family Tools
19:20 Flip Or Flop Atlanta
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:35 Legalisatie Infomercial 2
21:00 Player Attack
21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 The Catch US
22:45 Blindspot
23:30 Tv.film : Independence Day :Resurgence
01:05 Caribbean Newsline
01:35 Herh. ATV Nieuws
02:10 Angie Tribeca
2:35 Tv.Film : Nobody Know Anything
4:00 Doc.: The 2,000,000 Calorie Buffet
4:50 Public Morals
5:35 How Not To Live Your Life
6:05 Naruto
6:55 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)