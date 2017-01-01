ATV KN.12.1 – Woensdag 22 Maart 2017

  7:00  BBC Nieuws

  7:35  Bribi Ministries

  8:10  Fitness:Zuska Workout

  8:40  Future Worm

  9:05  Caribbean Newsline

  9:35  Celebrity food fight

10:00  Tv.Film: Water For Elephants

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie water for elephantsSet in the 1930s, a former veterinary student takes a job in a traveling circus and falls in love with the ringmaster’s wife.

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:40  In Gesprek Met ……

13:30  Tiny House Nation

14:15  Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:05  The Adv. of Tin Tin : Land of Black Gold

16:00  Doc.:Tribe : Cannibals and Crampons

17:00  Batman:Shadow of The Bat 

17:25  Informatief Programma

18:00  ATV Nieuws

18:50  Doc.: How stuff works – Secrets of chocolate.

19:35  H.I. Actief

20:05  Youth Outreach

20:35  Doc.: How do they do it – Coffee

21:05  Code Black

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie code blackThe staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.

21:55  Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05  Cyberwar

22:35  Blindspot  

23:20  Total Divas

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie total divasFollow the lives of the WWE divas in their work and relationships.The staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.

00:05  Caribbean Newsline

00:40  ATV Nieuws

01:20  Einde Uitzending

            (wijzigingen voorbehouden)

 
 