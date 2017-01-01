7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Bribi Ministries

8:10 Fitness:Zuska Workout

8:40 Future Worm

9:05 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Celebrity food fight

10:00 Tv.Film: Water For Elephants

Set in the 1930s, a former veterinary student takes a job in a traveling circus and falls in love with the ringmaster’s wife.

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 In Gesprek Met ……

13:30 Tiny House Nation

14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:05 The Adv. of Tin Tin : Land of Black Gold

16:00 Doc.:Tribe : Cannibals and Crampons

17:00 Batman:Shadow of The Bat

17:25 Informatief Programma

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Doc.: How stuff works – Secrets of chocolate.

19:35 H.I. Actief

20:05 Youth Outreach

20:35 Doc.: How do they do it – Coffee

21:05 Code Black

The staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.

21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Cyberwar

22:35 Blindspot

23:20 Total Divas

Follow the lives of the WWE divas in their work and relationships.The staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.

00:05 Caribbean Newsline

00:40 ATV Nieuws

01:20 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)