7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Bribi Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Zuska Workout 1
8:40 Future Worm
9:05 Caribbean Newsline
9:40 Celebrity food fight
10:05 Tv.Film: The Extraordinary Adv.of Adele Blanc-Sec
An adventure set in the early part of the 20th century and focused on a popular novelist and her dealings with would-be suitors, the cops, monsters, and other distractions.
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 In Gesprek Met
13:30 Tiny House Nation.
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:15 Doc.:Tribe : SURI
16:20 Programma Rotaract
16:45 DNA Actueel
17:05 Doc.: 911 Mastermind
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Surifatu
19:25 H.I. Actief
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:30 Doc.: Street Art
21:05 Code Black
The staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Cyberwar
In this second video game sequel to The Lawnmower Man (1992), Dr. Angelo in his avatar form must find his way through Cyberjob’s Virtual City, defeat its defense systems and puzzles and destroy the Omega Chip that powers Job’s cyberworld.
22:35 Blindspot
Jane Doe is found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body.
23:20 Total Divas
Follow the lives of the WWE divas in their work and relationships.
00:05 Caribbean Newsline
00:35 ATV Nieuws
