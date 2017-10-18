07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Max out sweat
08:45 Winx Club
09:05 Caribbean Newsline
09:40 Tv.film : The Lost City of Z
12:10 The Gong Show
12:55 Mathilda and the Ramsey Bunch
13:15 Jungle Town
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 In Gesprek Met.:……….
15:50 Doc.: A Cabbie Abroad (afl.01) – Cambodja
16:50 Kinderfilm: Scooby Doo – The Mystery Map
17:40 KOSMOS – Promoting Safety in Suriname
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 KOSMOS – Social Investments in Suriname
19:00 Flip or Flop Atlanta
19:30 Doc.: Africa’s Superstar Gladiators
20:00 Fish Finder
20:35 Luchthavenbeheer BW-10 Film
21:00 Player Attack
21:45 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 The Catch US
22:45 Blindspot
23:30 Tv.Film: The Crash
00:55 Caribbean Newsline
01:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws
02:05 Angie Tribeca
02:30 Tv.Film: Savage
04:35 Doc.: America’s worst tatoos (afl.01)
05:00 Public Morals
05:45 How Not To Live Your Life
06:15 Naruto
06:40 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 18 Oktober 2017
07:00 CNN Nieuws